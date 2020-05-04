Lockdown 3: No relaxation as no green zone in Bihar

Though only four coronavirus-related deaths have taken place in Bihar since March, the Nitish Kumar regime on Monday declared there will be no relaxation in lockdown rules and guidelines for common people in any of the 38 districts in the State.

“Five districts in Bihar have been put under red zone while the remaining 33 districts in the orange zone. There is no green zone in the state. Except for emergency purposes and other essential services, there will be no relaxation in the lockdown rules,” said Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey.

In Bihar, which has seen 523 positive cases in the last 50 days, which includes four deaths, will, in the next few days, witness more influx of migrants and students stuck in other states.

The Centre has arranged 12 special trains for Bihar which have been carrying migrant workers and students from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala.

“Each of the trains is carrying around 1150 to 1250 passengers, maintaining social distance and taking all health precautions as per the protocol. The first such train arrived from Jaipur to Patna on Saturday. Till Monday, five trains have arrived from different States. The remaining seven trains will reach Bihar by Tuesday. This includes two special trains from Ernakulam which will reach Barauni and Muzaffarpur railway stations (both in Bihar) on Tuesday respectively,” said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Central Railway (ECR), Rajesh Kumar.

The train passengers, who have already arrived here in the last two days, have been duly screened and then sent off to their respective districts in Government buses with a mandatory advisory of 14 days of home quarantine or stay at government’s isolation ward.

Male vs Female

More than the females, it’s the male members who have been afflicted with COVID-19 in Bihar. Till Sunday, out of 502 positive patients, the number of males were 338, while females 164, which essentially means that for every one female afflicted with coronavirus in the State, there are roughly two male patients.

Besides, altogether 29,254 tests have been carried out in Bihar. “In the last 24 hours, 1423 tests were carried out. Of this, some new positive cases were reported from different districts thereby taking the tally to 523,” said a Health Department source, wishing not to be identified.

Money Matters

Meanwhile, the Nitish Government has transferred Rs 1000 each to 18.78 lakh migrant workers of Bihar stuck in different States. The cash dole has been transferred to them (through DBT) after identifying and verifying the beneficiaries’ applications submitted online.