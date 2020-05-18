Lockdown 4.0: More staff to attend central govt offices

Central government offices will function with just around half of its staff during COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 but biometric attendance system will continue to remain suspended.

All officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above would be attending office, while only 50 per cent of staff below the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending work till May 31.

The rest of the staff will work from home and should be available over phone, according to an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

"All Heads of Department shall also ensure that the 50 per cent of the officers and staff who attend office observe staggered timings," it said. The first of staff would work from 9 AM to 5:30 PM, the second from 9:30 AM to 6 PM and third from 10 AM to 6:30 PM.

So far, only 33 per cent staff below the rank of Deputy Secretary were allowed to come to office, while all senior officers were coming to workplaces.