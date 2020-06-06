Islamic Centre issues advisory for mosques' reopening

Lockdown 5.0: Islamic Centre of India issues advisory for reopening of mosques

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 06 2020, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 23:39 ist
A Muslim man offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at a mosque all alone amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahati, Monday, May 25, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

The Islamic Centre of India on Saturday issued an advisory for those visiting mosques in view of the Centre’s decision to allow reopening of religious places from June 8.

Islamic Centre of India chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali advised people above 65 years and under 10 years of age not to visit mosques and instead offer prayers at home.

He also advised against crowding in mosques, stressing that not more than five people should be present at a time and social distancing be maintained, with the ‘namazis’ using masks and keeping a distance of six feet among themselves while offering prayers.

He added that the situation would be reviewed after 15 days and if required, another advisory would be issued.

