Lockdown: CrPC Sec 144 extended till May 31 in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday extended till May 31 the restrictions on assembly of people under CrPC section 144 in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Political, social, sports or religious congregations, protest rallies or processions will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi issued the order stating, “Restrictions under CrPC section 144 will remain in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar till May 31."

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bars assembly of four or more people.

"Prior permission is needed for any wedding function and not more than 20 people would be allowed to attend it. Similarly, not more than 20 people will be allowed during a funeral. In both cases, people have to adhere to social distancing norms," the order stated.

Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order stated.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 293 positive cases of the novel coronavirus including five deaths, while 207 patients have got discharged after treatment, according to official figures.