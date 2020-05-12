Lockdown: Maharashtra group booked for wedding anniversary function

Lockdown: Group booked for wedding anniversary function

Twelve people, including members of two families, were booked for celebrating a wedding anniversary late Monday night in Aurangabad in Maharashtra amid prohibitory orders for the lockdown for novel coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The celebration took place at around 11 pm near Sanjaynagar and Mukundwadi areas, both virus hotspots in the district, an official pointed out.

"We registered a case under sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act. All 12 were issued a warning and released," said Pundalik Nagar police station in charge Ghanshyam Sonavane.

