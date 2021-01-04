Lockdown: Nearly 70% of Indian parents want schools to reopen only in April, ratio doubles in 3 months, claims survey

Amid several states heading to reopen educational institutions, a survey has claimed that the proportion of parents wanting the schools to be reopened only from April rose by double in the past three months.

The survey by LocalCircles claimed that 69% of 8,695 respondents recently were of the view that the schools should re-open only in April taking into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country while 23% were of the view that it should start from January 1.

They were asked, "given the current declining Covid-19 daily caseload, what is your position in regard to re-opening of schools in India?”

A previous survey done in September had shown that only 34% of parents were of the view that the government should consider opening schools only in the next academic year in April as many feared to send their children to school amid the pandemic.

With the country moving ahead to vaccination against Covid-19, the survey claimed only 26% of the parents approve of their children receiving the Covid-19 vaccine if it is made available by April or before school session.

Further 56% of parents said they would wait for three months or more and then consider vaccination based on data or findings while 12% said "no" to vaccination. The question received 10,468 responses.

According to the government's strategy, the first phase of vaccination would see front-line workers and people with comorbidities getting the vaccine.

Recently, the World Health Organisation has published 'Schools and Childcare Settings: Return in January 2021' providing guidelines for schools to minimise impact of Covid-19.

It had suggested that schools should ensure social distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene, and keeping occupied spaces well ventilated. It also advocated that the schools should encourage testing and ensure pupils and parents are aware of the benefits.