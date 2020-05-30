Lockdown needs to have a defined tenure: Anand Mahindra

Lockdown needs to have a defined tenure: Anand Mahindra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2020, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 19:12 ist
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday mooted moving away from the term 'lockdown', saying it needs to have a defined tenure.

A day ahead of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to end, Mahindra suggested 'Unlock 1.0' for the way forward.

"A lockdown, by definition needs to have a defined tenure and perhaps the word itself needs to have a limited shelf life," he said in a tweet.

Mahindra further said, "Maybe we now need to move away from the term and find an alternate for the way forward..'Unlock 1.0??'”.

Earlier this week, he had stated that lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis due to its psychological effects.

Mahindra had earlier proposed comprehensive lifting after 49 days of lockdown, while acknowledging that the choices are not easy for policy makers but a lockdown extension won't help.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anand Mahindra
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

 