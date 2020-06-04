Lockdown: SFI moves SC for rent waiver for outstation students

SFI moves SC for rent waiver for outstation students

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jun 04 2020, 02:13 ist
Students Federation of India on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court for a direction to the governments to alleviate the plight of outstation students, who were being forced to pay rent in the National Capital Region and other places, despite them having not used the accommodation during the period of lockdown.

In absence of any relief scheme by the government, the students will be left with no option but to pay the rent as per the agreement, even when they did not use the accommodation as there was no clause of non-payment in such extraordinary times, it said.

In an intervention application in a Suo Motu matter, examined by the top court on the plight of migrant workers, the CPM's students wing said the outstation students used to manage their financial spreadsheet by giving tuitions and doing part-time jobs.

After the declaration of lockdown, many of the students and their parents lost the financial means. In such circumstances, rent was creating an additional burden, the application drawn by Subhash Chandran K R and filed by Biju P Raman said.

Though orders were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 29 and April 22 against demanding rent, many landlords were harassing students for non-payment, it alleged.

"There is a serious apprehension that students will have to go through such difficulties unless a clear cut rent waiver policy is adopted by the Union as well as state governments for the students," it said.

 

