Lockdown violation: UP police to home deliver FIR

The Uttar Pradesh police, which has been delivering medicines and essential items to the old and needy ones at their doorstep during the ongoing lockdown, will also ''home deliver'' the FIRs to those found roaming in the streets.

The police in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, about 500 kilometres from here, on Friday also sought the help of the people in cracking down on the lockdown violators.

''We will home deliver the FIRs lodged against those found violating the lockdown in the district,'' the police said in a message on its Twitter handle.

The police urged the people to make videos of the lockdown violators and send the same to them so that that the offenders could be traced and booked.

The measure was initiated to strictly enforce the lockdown in the district, the officials said.

UP police have so far challaned over 1.65 lakh vehicles, seized over 13 thousand vehicles and booked around six thousand people for violating the lockdown.

A few days back the cops shamed two youths, who were found roaming in the streets in violation of the lockdown in Meerut town.

Earlier the cops in UP's Bareilly town forced the violators to wear placards containing slogans that they were 'enemies' of the society.