'Lockdown woes': UP family burns effigy of breadwinner out of compulsion

One must have seen workers of political parties burning effigies of their rivals to register their protest but in an Uttar Pradesh district, a family burnt the effigy of its sole bread earner out of compulsion arising from the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

According to the reports, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Dumri Khurd village in UP's Gorakhpur district, about 300 kilometres from here, worked as a daily wager in Delhi. Sunil died a few days ago at a Delhi hospital following protracted illness.

Sunil's wife Poonam Devi lived at the village with their five children. On getting the news of her husband's death, she expressed her inability to travel to Delhi to claim his body amid the lockdown. ''I never went out of the village,'' she said.

She contacted the local officials and asked them to tell the Delhi authorities to cremate her husband there only and send her the ashes, if possible.

After consulting the villagers and the priests, she decided to perform a symbolic cremation at the village. An effigy of her husband was prepared and the last rites were performed in accordance with the Hindu traditions. Her eldest son lit the pyre.

Taking note of the reports, the UP government on Tuesday directed the Gorakhpur district magistrate to make arrangements to bring the body from Delhi and hand over the same to the family members.

Poonam would now have to perform second cremation.