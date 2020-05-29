Locust invasions till July, may spare South India: FAO

Locust invasions till July, may spare South India: Food and Agriculture Organisation

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 21:46 ist
Swarms of locust in the walled city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. (PTI file photo)

The Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned of successive locust invasions until July in Rajasthan with eastward surges as far as Bihar and Odisha.

However, the FAO has said that the swarms were less likely to reach south India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

According to the FAO Bulletin, adult locusts were forming groups and small swarms in spring breeding areas in Pakistan and Iran. These infestations will move to the summer breeding areas along the India-Pakistan border from the Cholistan to Tharpakar.

The locust swarms would begin their westward movements and return to Rajasthan on the changing winds associated with the monsoon.

The Home Ministry has now allowed expenditure from the State Disaster Relief Fund for locust control operations.

Civil Aviation regulator DGCA has warned airlines that the locust swarms pose a serious threat to flights while landing and take-offs.

“As far as possible, it is strongly advised that flights should be avoided through any known Locust swarm. The only favourable aspect is that locusts do not fly at night, thus providing a better opportunity to sight and avoid them” the DGCA said asking pilots to share information about swarms observed during the course of the flight.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
locust
locust attack
Rajasthan
Odisha
Bihar
DGCA
Nepal
Bangladesh
South India

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 