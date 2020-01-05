Logo of 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan out

A logo of the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan was released at the deputy commissioner's office at Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Sunday. The logo has pictures of historical places of the district and the epic Kavirajamarga.

Releasing the logo, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat explained about the preparations being made for the literary event.

Members of 16 various committees constituted in the wake of Sahitya Sammelan, officers of various departments, MLAs, and office-bearers of Kannada Sahitya Parishat were present in the function.