Lok Sabha adjourned again over China border debate issue

Amid noisy scenes, the standing committee reports and other documents were laid on the table of the House

  • Dec 22 2022, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 13:27 ist
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said since the winter session would conclude on Friday, important legislative business should be allowed to take place. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid the opposition's persistent demand for a discussion on the China-India border issue.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment, opposition members again raised the demand for a discussion on the issue and shouted slogans.

Amid noisy scenes, the standing committee reports and other documents were laid on the table of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said since the winter session would conclude on Friday, important legislative business should be allowed to take place.

He also said that in the past, when the UPA was in power, no discussion on such sensitive issue was allowed in the House and the opposition had agreed to that.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, urged the members to allow the House to function smoothly as Thursday was practically the last day to take up legislative business.

With the opposition refusing to relent, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. 

