Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid opposition uproar

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after opposition members continued to raise slogans against the Government on various issues.
As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, asked protesting members to take their respective seats.
During the brief period for which the House functioned, resolutions were passed to appoint and elect new members in various Parliamentary panels as some of the members have become Ministers in the recent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.
As opposition uproar continued, Solanki said that such behaviour does not suit senior elected members of the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day.
Opposition members have been protesting over various issues for the fourth straight sitting of the Monsoon session.
Similar scenes were witnessed when the House met in the morning, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till 12 noon.
The Lok Sabha will meet on July 26 after a routine weekend break.
