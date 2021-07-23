Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid opposition uproar

Lok Sabha adjourns for the day amid opposition uproar

The Lok Sabha will meet on July 26 after a routine weekend break

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 14:39 ist
A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after opposition members continued to raise slogans against the Government on various issues.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, asked protesting members to take their respective seats.

During the brief period for which the House functioned, resolutions were passed to appoint and elect new members in various Parliamentary panels as some of the members have become Ministers in the recent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

As opposition uproar continued, Solanki said that such behaviour does not suit senior elected members of the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Opposition members have been protesting over various issues for the fourth straight sitting of the Monsoon session.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House met in the morning, forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till 12 noon.  

The Lok Sabha will meet on July 26 after a routine weekend break.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lok Sabha
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

After record floods, central China braces for typhoon

After record floods, central China braces for typhoon

Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year

Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year

Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress

Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress

 