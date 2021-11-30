Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid Opposition protests; Question Hour disrupted for second straight day

For the second straight day, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday and the House was adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over various issues.

Despite repeated pleas of Speaker Om Birla, members of the TRS shouted slogans and displayed placards standing in the Well of the House while other Opposition members, including from Congress and Left parties, sought to raise certain issues from their seats.

In signs of deepening rift between the government and the Opposition, members from the Congress, NCP, Left parties and DMK walked out of the House alleging that the government was suppressing the voice of the Opposition. These members protested from their seats and did not come into the Well before walking out of the House.

Also Read — Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs

However, Trinamool Congress members neither joined the protests nor walked out.

Soon after a new member took oath and the first question of the Question Hour was taken up, members of TRS trooped into the Well demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) as well as compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.

Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament here

Appealing to the members to go back to their seats, Birla said they should discuss issues during the Question Hour and that their conduct was not sending out the right message.

A visibly anguished Birla said that important questions were being answered but the proceedings were being disrupted.

Also Read — Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu turns down Opposition's appeal to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

It is not right, the Speaker repeatedly asserted but as the din continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, Shiv Sena's Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai, representing Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency, took oath.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: