Lok Sabha adjourns till noon amid Opposition din over farmer issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Monday amid din as Opposition members sought to raise the issue of deaths of farmers during their protests against three farm laws, on the first day of the Winter Session.

While the government is set to repeal the three farm laws, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of deaths of farmers and later, members of the party raised demands for measures to ensure the well being of farmers.

Members from the Trinamool Congress, Congress and other parties trooped into the Well on the issue of farmers.

Initially, the Congress members were protesting from their seats and subsequently joined Trinamool Congress members who were already in the Well. They were also joined by members from some other Opposition parties.

Some Opposition members displayed placards which read 'save farmers'.

As the din continued, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they should ensure the dignity of the House and that it was the first day of the Winter Session.

With no let up in the protests, Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon and the House managed to take up only one question during the Question Hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the laws will be repealed. Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests.

As soon as the House met for the day, two new members -- Congress' Pratibha Singh and BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil -- took oath. While Singh represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Patil has been elected from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh).

Obituary references were also made for eight former members who have passed away. They are B Senguttuvan, Kalyan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, Godil Prasad Anuragi, Shyam Sunder Somani, Rajnarayan Budholiya, Devwrat Singh and Hari Danve Pundlik.

The House stood in silence for a while as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.