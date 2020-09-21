Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act that seeks to make it mandatory for office bearers of any NGO to provide their Aadhaar numbers at the time of registration and also bring various other changes.

Amid concerns raised by various Opposition members about The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation was not against any religion or NGO.

The Bill was passed after a discussion in the lower house.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, the minister asserted that the Bill was necessary for an atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and that it will also help in curbing misuse of foreign funds.

Among other provisions, the Bill proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.