Lok Sabha passes two agri sector bills amid protests

Lok Sabha passes two agricultural sector bills amid protests by Opposition, SAD

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 22:37 ist

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.

Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on Tuesday.

These three bills will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lok Sabha
farm sector
Parliament
DMK
Shiromani Akali Dal

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 