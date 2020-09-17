Lok Sabha passes two agricultural sector bills, Modi loses minister

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned on Thursday from the Modi government even as the Lok Sabha passed controversial farm sector reform bills that allow farmers to sell their produce beyond APMC limits and paves the way for contract farming.

The Lok Sabha passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid a walkout by Congress and other opposition parties.

Congress leaders Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gurjeet Singh Aujla made impassioned speeches in Punjabi terming the two Bills as “black law” and targeting Punjab rival Akali Dal and Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in particular.

Akali Dal was uncomfortable with the farm sector initiatives rolled out by the government during the lockdown and had made her opposition known to the Prime Minister on several occasions.

“Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest the farm bills,” Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha while participating in the discussion.

Soon after Sukhbir made the announcement, the minister’s aide submitted her resignation to the Prime Minister’s office.

“I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

Akali Dal had been facing the heat over the two bills and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which together have been touted by the Modi government as the panacea for farmers’ woes and the key to doubling their income. The farm sector ordinances were promulgated on June 5 and are now being replaced by Acts of Parliament.

“I appreciate the sentiment and emotions of madam Harsimrat Kaur who has displayed her guts and gumption by opposing this draconian legislation. The three ordinances are nothing but a toxic triangle,” Chowdhury said.

Besides the Congress, the bills were opposed by NCP, Samajwadi Party, TRS, BJD, Trinamool, AIMIM even as farmers had hit the streets in Punjab and Haryana against the legislation.

The opposition leaders accused the Modi government of dismantling the minimum support regime and encroaching upon the state government’s rights to govern the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC).

Replying to the nearly five-hour debate, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar rejected opposition claims of dismantling the MSP regime and snatching the rights of APMCs.

“Government would continue to buy at MSP rates and this bill merely gives farmers the option to sell their produce beyond the APMC limits,” Tomar said.

The Minister dubbed the opposition to the bill as political in nature, contending that the Congress had made similar promises of ushering in reforms in its party manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from BJP, the bills were supported by YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JD (U), and AIADMK.