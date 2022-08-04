Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests

Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday were adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including from Congress, wanted to raise the ED action, price rise and other issues.

On Wednesday, the ED temporarily sealed the office of Young Indian (YI) company housed in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald here as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Shouting slogans, Congress members trooped into the Well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla requested the members to go back to their seats but they continued with their protests.

Five questions and related supplementary were taken up during the Question Hour, which went on till around 11:30 am.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.