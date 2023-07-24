Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah's mediation attempts fail

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's peace mission and Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal to end the Parliament logjam failed to bear fruit, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition on Monday refusing to budge from their position on the mode of discussion on the violence in Manipur.

The third day of the Parliament Monsoon Session witnessed a washout over the Opposition demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue before the start of the debate, something the ruling side was unwilling to commit to. However, Shah said he would respond to the discussion.

The drama wasn't limited to the House chambers, and both sides squared off on the premises of the Parliament too, with the Opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A and the BJP holding protests and counter-protests near the Gandhi statue. While Opposition parties demanded that Modi break his silence on Manipur, the BJP demanded action on crimes against women in Opposition-ruled West Bengal and Rajasthan.

As the first two days of Parliament's Monsoon Session witnessed a washout, sources said the government had assigned Singh to speak to Opposition leaders.

However, Singh's attempt on Sunday evening to end the stalemate did not work as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge informed him that the I.N.D.I.A remains adamant about its demand that Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament to kick-off the discussion.

Calls also went to the Trinamool Congress (Sudip Bandhyopadhyay) and the DMK (T R Baalu) but they too did not budge. Sources said another minister reached out to a senior Congress leader but was told that he should convene a meeting rather than telephoning people.

Kharge told reporters, “Our demand is that the Prime Minister should come to the House and make a statement. We are ready to discuss that statement. You are speaking outside but not inside, this is an insult to Parliament. It is a serious matter.”

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests over Manipur with Shah assuring the Lower House that the government was willing to discuss the issue and that he was unable to understand why the Opposition was not allowing a discussion to take place. In the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh also led to vociferous protests by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A.

The Opposition described Shah's statement as a “desperate bid to manage headlines” with Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh asking, “what is the hesitation in getting the Prime Minister to speak Inside Parliament first?”

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the whole House was ready for the discussion and the government would reply to the debate too. “But you (Opposition) will not decide who will reply to the debate,” the Speaker had said. The Defence Minister too repeated the statement he made on Friday, during discussion in the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments before finally calling it a day at around 2:40 pm after introducing some new Bills.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed protests over the Manipur issue and the suspension of AAP MP Singh throughout the day.

The Opposition first forced an adjournment after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took the name of BJP while reading out the list of notices received for short duration discussion but he did not take the name of Opposition parties.

During Question Hour, Dhankhar announced the suspension of Singh on a government motion and soon adjourned the House. When the House re-assembled at 2 pm, Singh refused to vacate the House and this led to an adjournment till 3 PM. Chaotic scenes played out again when the House met again, leading to adjournment for the day.

Ramesh said, "...In a desperate bid to manage headlines, the Home Minister today said that the Modi govt is ready for a discussion on Manipur in Parliament. He is not doing anybody any special favour. The perfectly democratic and legitimate demand of the parties comprising I.N.D.I.A is for a statement by the Prime Minister on the Manipur situation first followed by a discussion. The Home Minister is totally silent on this..."