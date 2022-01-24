Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to sit in shifts during first leg of Budget Session

Parliament will return to the shift system during the first phase of Budget Session owing to the third wave of Covid-19, with Rajya Sabha conducting proceedings during the morning hours and Lok Sabha during evening hours.

The first day of Budget Session on January 31 will start with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

For the first time, the MPs will be listening to the President not just from Central Hall as the social distancing norms have prompted the authorities to make arrangements to attend the customary address from the chambers and galleries of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On the first day, the Lok Sabha convenes half an hour after the conclusion of the President’s address to table the Economic Survey. Rajya Sabha will sit at 2:30 pm to table the President's speech.

On February 1, Lok Sabha will sit at 11 am for the presentation of the Budget. Rajya Sabha will sit after the Lok Sabha session to table the Budget.

From February 2, Rajya Sabha will sit between 10 am and 3 PM while Lok Sabha will sit from 4 pm to 9 pm. During sittings, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Chambers and their galleries will be used for sitting of MPs.

Officials said this arrangement has been decided only for the first leg while a decision on the second leg starting from March 14 will be taken later after considering the situation then.

The Budget Session is conducted at a time when the country is in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19.

According to data available till January 20, 875 officers and staff in Parliament House, including allied services, have tested positive for Covid-19 this month alone. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and presently under home quarantine in Hyderabad.

With the third wave rising, the Parliament House complex had reimposed restrictions on attendance of officials and staff.

The 2020 Monsoon Session was the first session held under Covid-19 protocol with Rajya sabha meeting in the first half of the day and Lok Sabha during second half. This was followed for the first part of the Budget Session 2021 while Parliament returned to normal sitting hours from the second leg of Budget Session last year.

