Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid on Friday

Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the Monsoon session

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 00:18 ist
The government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament. Credit: PTI file photo

A discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.

According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."

Read | Fresh bid to resolve Parliament stalemate fails

Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the Monsoon session. The government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament.

Lok Sabha has witnessed daily disruptions by opposition members over the Pegasus row and farmers' issues.

