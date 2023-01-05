Lok Sabha Secretariat begins preparing new identity cards of MPs for new Parliament building

Ahead of the Budget session, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has started preparing new identity cards for MPs to access the new Parliament building, sources said on Thursday.

The MPs are also being trained on the audiovisual devices to be used in the new building.

The Parliament's Budget session may start from January 31 with its first part concluding on February 10. The session's second part could start from March 6 and conclude on April 6, the sources said.

However, a final decision on the dates is yet to be taken.

"A new Smart Card-based Identity Card is being prepared for the Hon'ble Members of Parliament for access in the New Parliament Building. The Smart Card-based Identity Cards shall be highly secure with several safety features embedded into the system," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin.

The MPs' personal and biometric data will be collected for the new identity card. The process also involves a photograph for the Smart Card and registration on the facial recognition system, the bulletin added.

The members have been informed that a facilitation counter would be set up for it on the Parliament premises.

Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said training for MPs of new audiovisual devices to be used in the new building was going on in the annexe building.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista. It was announced that the building would be completed by the 2022 Winter session but the construction phase has been extended to this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020.