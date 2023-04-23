LS Secretariat to hold 'chintan shivir' for staff

Lok Sabha Secretariat to hold 'chintan shivir' for its staff

Nearly 250 officials from various services of the secretariat are expected to attend the "chintan shivir" on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 19:32 ist
The Lok Sabha. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will hold a series of "chintan shivirs" for its officers and staff members beginning Monday to bring more transparency and objectivity in its functioning.

A brainchild of Speaker Om Birla, the first two-day brainstorming session will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday.

Nearly 250 officials from various services of the secretariat are expected to attend the "chintan shivir" on Monday.

Read | We are Upper House, but Lok Sabha is elder brother: RS Chairman Dhankhar

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, the broad objectives of the initiative are to encourage creative and innovative thinking, break down hierarchy and promote camaraderie, harness technology and out-of-box solutions, and to bring more transparency and objectivity in the functioning.

The shivirs are also expected to energize and professionalize the Lok Sabha Secretariat services, share best practices-learning from others, and upgrade knowledge and develop leadership.

"The deliberations are expected to provide a road map and an implementation plan for the secretariat,” a senior Lok Sabha secretariat official said.

