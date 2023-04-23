Lok Sabha Secretariat to hold 'chintan shivir' for its staff

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will hold a series of "chintan shivirs" for its officers and staff members beginning Monday to bring more transparency and objectivity in its functioning.
A brainchild of Speaker Om Birla, the first two-day brainstorming session will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Monday.
Nearly 250 officials from various services of the secretariat are expected to attend the "chintan shivir" on Monday.
Read | We are Upper House, but Lok Sabha is elder brother: RS Chairman Dhankhar
According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, the broad objectives of the initiative are to encourage creative and innovative thinking, break down hierarchy and promote camaraderie, harness technology and out-of-box solutions, and to bring more transparency and objectivity in the functioning.
The shivirs are also expected to energize and professionalize the Lok Sabha Secretariat services, share best practices-learning from others, and upgrade knowledge and develop leadership.
"The deliberations are expected to provide a road map and an implementation plan for the secretariat,” a senior Lok Sabha secretariat official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space
Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children
An emotion called Tendulkar
Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna
Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher
Art from above
The wild cast of Bori
What is revealed in what we don't eat...
India's ultra movement
K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually