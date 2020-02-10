Lok Sabha Speaker cautions Mahua Moitra against making undue remarks

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday cautioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra against violating the rules and repeatedly making undue comments during proceedings of the House.

The Speaker expressed his displeasure during Question Hour and asked the TMC's leader in the House Sudip Bandyopadhyay to advice his party member to make her aware of the rules of the House after Moitra made a certain comment against the Chair and said he should be fair.

“I am again asking you to stop making comments again and again while sitting in your seat. Otherwise, I will have no option but to take action. That's all,” the Speaker told Moitra, objecting to her comments.

As Moitra rose from her seat to say something again, Birla asked her party' leader in the House, Bandyopadhyay, to apprise her with the rules of the House.

“This is wrong. You are the party's leader in the House. She keeps making comments while sitting here. I request you to make her aware of the rules of the House. Tell her to speak from her seat. The House will decide whether I am fair or not,” he said.

Responding to the Speaker's request, Bandyopadhyay said he would tell Moitra to follow the Chair's direction.

“She is a first time MP. She is a very promising and very jovial MP. She is also a very good speaker. I would tell her to follow the rules, procedures, and directions of the Chair. It will also be good for her. You also give her your blessings,” Bandyopadhyay said.

Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad wanted to say something on this issue but the Speaker did not allow him to speak and went on to ask Bandyopadhyay to tell Moitra to follow the rules.