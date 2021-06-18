Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rules out virtual meetings of parliamentary panels for now

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ruled out virtual meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committees, for now, contending that consensus is required on the issue and present rules do not permit it.

Birla said very few Lok Sabha members have sought virtual meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committees and most members are opposed to the idea.

He pointed out that Rule 266 of the Rules and Procedures of the Lok Sabha make it clear that the proceedings of the Parliamentary committees are confidential in nature as members tend to speak rising above party lines.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh, and BJD leader Bhratruhari Mahtab had written to the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha demanding virtual meetings of the Parliamentary panels citing lack of quorum during the pandemic.

“A Parliamentary committee is a forum where members can enforce accountability and officials are expected to speak their mind freely,” Birla said, adding that change of rules will be a long-drawn process.

Birla said during his tenure as Speaker, he has encouraged Parliamentary committees to use information and communication technologies such as e-portal for circulation of all the information related to sittings, circulation of agenda papers including background notes, draft reports and PowerPoint presentations.

Asked about the appointment of a Deputy Speaker, he said it came under the purview of the government and the Speaker had no role in that decision.