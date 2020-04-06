Lok Sabha speaker to give 30 per cent of salary to Consolidated Fund of India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will contribute 30 per cent of his salary to the Consolidated Fund of India for the next one year to help the government in its fight against coronavirus crisis.

"In view of the economic crisis arising out of the corona pandemic, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to give 30 per cent of his monthly salary to the Consolidated Fund of India for the next one year," an official statement said on Monday.

Birla has written to the Lok Sabha secretary general to deduct that much amount from his salary for the next one year.

The decision came after the Union cabinet approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year to utilise the saved money in the fight against coronavirus.

The president, vice president, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.