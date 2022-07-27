Lok Sabha to discuss National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will move the Bill

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 10:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 10:50 ist

The Lok Sabha will discuss The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 and promoting sports in the country under rule 193.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will move the Bill "to provide for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sport, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments."

For latest updates on Parliament proceedings, click here

Under rule 193 the need to promote sports in India and steps were taken by the Central government in this regard was raised by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi on March 31.

The reports of the committee of SCST on the action taken by the Centre on the subject of "Reservation for and Employment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)" will be presented in the House.

A report of the standing committee on energy will also be presented. The action taken by the Centre on the recommendations/observations contained in the Sixth Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Power will be presented.

Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News
doping

