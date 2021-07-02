Looking at further simplification of SEZ ecosystem: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the ministry is looking at ways to further simplify the ecosystem of special economic zones (SEZs) to make them more attractive for investors and push exports.

He also said that the department of commerce and revenue are discussing to see if SEZ units can be allowed to do business outside these zones.

SEZs have urged the government to permit them to sell their products in the domestic market without payment of customs duties.

"We are also looking at further simplification of the SEZ ecosystem...We have to see that whatever advantages SEZs units have, DTA (domestic tariff area) units should not have unfair disadvantages...Soon we will find a solution in this regard," the minister told reporters here.

On $400 billion export target for this fiscal, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said a comprehensive work plan is under preparation for that.

Speaking at the briefing, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Armane Giridhar expressed hope that the soft launch of the national single window system would happen in the next few weeks.

Already 43 departments, ministries are onboarded and 14 states have also come into the system.

"Our target is to ensure that all central ministries, departments, states, UTs come into the system so that one application at one place will ensure that the industry starts functioning," he said.

On reducing the compliance burden for the industry, he said in phase-II of this plan, "we are taking up simplification and rationalisation of all the processes in the government".

By August 15 this year, "we will ensure" that more than 10,000 compliances to be adhered to by the industry are reduced", the secretary said.

