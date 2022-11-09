Looking forward to working in close coordination: Rijiju after meeting new CJI

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he looks forward to working in close coordination with Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Y Chandrachud and to extend support in ensuring speedy delivery of justice to the people.

He made these remarks on Twitter after meeting Justice Chandrachud, who was sworn in as the new CJI.

Rijiju also shared pictures of the meeting as a photo with Justice Chandrachud's family members and relatives.

I am looking forward to work in close coordination, and to provide support in ensuring speedy delivery of Justice to the citizens.

"I am looking forward to work in close coordination, and to provide support in ensuring speedy delivery of Justice to the citizens," the minister said.