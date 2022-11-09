Looking forward to working in close coordination: Rijiju after meeting new CJI

Rijiju looking forward to working closely with new CJI

Dhananjay Y Chandrachud was sworn in as the new CJI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 23:14 ist
Dr Justice DY Chandrachud with Kiren Rijiju. Credit: Twitter/KirenRijiju

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said he looks forward to working in close coordination with Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Y Chandrachud and to extend support in ensuring speedy delivery of justice to the people.

He made these remarks on Twitter after meeting Justice Chandrachud, who was sworn in as the new CJI.

Rijiju also shared pictures of the meeting as a photo with Justice Chandrachud's family members and relatives.

"Met and congratulated Dr Justice DY Chandrachud and congratulated him on being appointed as the 50th Chief Justice Of India!

"I am looking forward to work in close coordination, and to provide support in ensuring speedy delivery of Justice to the citizens," the minister said.

Kiren Rijiju
DY Chandrachud
India News

