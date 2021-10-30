Cong vows to end 'loot' through electricity bills in UP

'Loot' through electricity bills will be ended when Congress forms govt in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

A media report claimed that the electricity department has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 12:55 ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that people of Uttar Pradesh are reeling under the "loot" of electricity bills in the BJP-ruled state and said this will be ended when her party comes to power.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report, which claimed that the electricity department has given an electricity bill notice of over 19 crore to a labourer.

Also read: Farmers ignored completely: Priyanka targets Yogi Adityanath over fertiliser shortage

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The electricity department gave an electricity bill notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh to a family working hard to earn a living," she added.

This "loot" of electricity bills will be ended when Congress forms the government in the state, Gandhi said. 

