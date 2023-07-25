LoP's microphone switched off in Parliament, TMC MP claims

The microphone of the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off in Parliament compelling parties of the I.N.D.I.A to walk out in protest, TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged on Tuesday.

"The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every I.N.D.I.A party walked out in protest," he wrote in a tweet.

This happened in Rajya Sabha today. THE MICROPHONE OF THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION WAS SWITCHED OFF. Every INDIA party walked out in protest #PARLIAMENT Deep dark chamber — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 25, 2023

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh further said that BJP MPs prevented Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter," Ramesh said in a tweet.

In the Rajya Sabha this afernoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, @kharge-ji from speaking and raising INDIA’s demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter. Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 25, 2023

"Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all I.N.D.I.A MPs for the rest of the day," he added.

