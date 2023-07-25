LoP's microphone switched off in Parliament, TMC MP claims

LoP's mic switched off in Parliament, TMC MP claims

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 15:18 ist
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

The microphone of the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was switched off in Parliament compelling parties of the I.N.D.I.A to walk out in protest, TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleged on Tuesday. 

"The microphone of the Leader of Opposition was switched off. Every I.N.D.I.A party walked out in protest," he wrote in a tweet. 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh further said that BJP MPs prevented Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur.

"In the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, BJP MPs prevented Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking and raising I.N.D.I.A’s demand for PM's statement in the House on Manipur and a discussion thereafter," Ramesh said in a tweet. 

"Repeated obstruction at the instigation of none other than the Leader of the House himself and the insistence to pass Bills in the din led to a walkout by all I.N.D.I.A MPs for the rest of the day," he added.

More to follow...

Rajya Sabha
Mallikarjun Kharge
I.N.D.I.A
Indian Politics
Opposition
Manipur
Narendra Modi

