Lord Balaji temple in Jammu to be constructed in two phases in 18 months: L-G Sinha

Describing the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here as a "historic and proud day" for Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the temple is expected to be constructed in 18 months in two phases at a cost of Rs 33.22 crore.

Sinha said the construction of the temple would open up opportunities across sectors and would certainly change the economy of the region.

In a series of tweets, the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said the much-awaited 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was held at Majeen here.

“Took part in Bhoomi Pujan and unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone in presence of Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS G Kishan Reddy, Chairman TTD Board and other dignitaries,” Sinha said.

He expressed sincere gratitude towards TTD Board and the Union government for fulfilling the long pending wish of people of J&K and north India for establishing the temple of Lord Balaji on the land of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

"It is a historic and proud day for J&K. Lord Balaji's divine blessing is a state of inner celebration. Ved Pathshala in the second phase will strengthen the foundation of Indian culture,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the construction of the temple would also open up opportunities across sectors and it will certainly change the economy of the region.

Spread over 62 acres, the temple is expected to be completed in 18 months in two phases, costing Rs 33.22 crore, giving a major push to pilgrimage and religious tourism in Jammu, the Lt Governor said.