Lord Ram Nepali, not Indian, claims Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Days after accusing Indian private news channels of being fake, abusive towards Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on Monday, said that real Ayodhya lies in the neighbouring country, and not in India.

He also added that Lord Ram is Nepali and not Indian, reported ANI.

Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian: Nepali media quotes Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k3CcN8jjGV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Nepal sent a 'diplomatic note' to India, urging New Delhi to take steps against the broadcast of materials what it called "fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive" to the country and its leadership by a section of the Indian media, a source said on Sunday.