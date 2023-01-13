Loss of lives in Nashik road accident deeply distressing: President Murmu

Loss of lives in Nashik accident distressing: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the loss of lives in the road accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra is deeply distressing and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

She also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Ten people were killed and at least 22 injured after a bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday morning.

Many of the 45 passengers of the private tourist bus were employees of a company located in Ambernath in the Thane district. They were heading for the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district when the incident occurred, officials said.

"The road accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway that claimed precious lives, mostly of women and children, is deeply distressing. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Murmu tweeted.

