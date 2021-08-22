Lost elder brother, companion: Rajnath Singh on Kalyan Singh's demise

Lost elder brother: Rajnath on Kalyan Singh's death

Describing Kalyan Singh as a stalwart of Indian politics, the defence minister said with his demise, he has has lost his elder brother and a companion

  • Aug 22 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 00:31 ist
File Photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visiting Kalyan Singh. Credit: PTI

Condoling the demise of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh, Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he was a very popular chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who left an indelible mark on politics.

Describing Kalyan Singh as a stalwart of Indian politics, the defence minister said with his demise, he has lost his elder brother and a companion.

"Kalyan Singh's death is a great loss for Indian politics and a very sad moment for me," he said in a series of tweets.

Rajnath Singh, who had succeeded Kalyan Singh as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said the latter was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and played an important role in the Ram temple movement.

Also read: Kalyan Singh, the hardcore ‘Hindutva’ face of BJP

Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night.

He was 89.

Kalyan Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan.

