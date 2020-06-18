Lost my husband, but will send two sons to Army: Martyr's wife

Undaunted by the untimely demise of her husband Sunil Kumar, who died fighting the Chinese soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the braveheart’s widow Priti Kumari on Thursday asserted she would send her two sons to the Army.

“When my two sons Ayush (11) and Virat (5) grow up, they will join the Army. They will fight the Chinese and avenge their father’s killing. "Ek sar ke badley dus sar lana hoga unhey (They will have to kill ten Chinese for each Indian killed). Only then the injustice will be undone,” said an emotionally-charged Priti, while holding back her tears soon after the last rites of Sunil were performed with full State honours near Bihta on Thursday.

Her two sons and a 13-year-old daughter Sonali are presently studying in Army School, Danapur, 25 kms from the State Capital.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Saharsa-based Nimindra Yadav, whose son Kundan Kumar died during the face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh.

“I am proud of my son. I will tell my two grandsons the story of their father’s martyrdom. Once they grow up, I will ask them to follow into the footsteps of their father and join the Indian Army,” said Kundan’s distraught father Nimindra.

Kundan had joined Army in 2012 and got married to Baby Kumari in 2013. Their two sons Raushan and Rana are six and four years old respectively.

Altogether, five defence personnel from Bihar, out of 20 Indians, were killed in the clash with Chinese soldiers at LAC on Monday night.