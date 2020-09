Goa BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar on Sunday termed "Love Jihaad" a curse to the society.

"This is a very critical issue which has cursed our society for quite a long time but is coming out in open now. We have lost plenty of our sisters and daughters to #loveJihaad. Everyone is free to choose their partners, but we must scrutinize their backgrounds. #LoveTrap," the former Goa BJP chief said on Twitter.