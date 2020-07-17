Love knows no boundaries but Zishan couldn't cross the border

Love knows no boundaries or borders, so goes the adage but for a 20-year-old from Maharashtra, the Indo-Pak border acted as a barrier to meet his heartthrob in Karachi.

Dehydration and a BSF team appeared to have stood between Mohd Zishan Siddiqui from covering 1.5 km to the border in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, as the love-lorn youth used Google Maps to navigate his way to his lover he met on Facebook.

The BSF team searching for him following information from Gujarat and Maharashtra Police found Siddiqui unconscious in Rann of Kutch on Thursday night, a senior BSF official said.

His family, who resides in Khawaja Nagar in Osmanabad, had approached Maharashtra Police soon after he went missing, indicating that he is out to meet his girlfriend. The Maharashtra Police immediately informed Gujarat Police about Zishan's apparent plans following which BSF was informed.

Investigators, meanwhile, tracked down his mobile phone to be in and around Dholavira and an intensive search led to the discovery of Zishan's motorcycle near Fossil Park in the afternoon.

He had ridden the motorcycle from his home-town and abandoned it before leaving to the border. Around 9 PM, a BSF team found Zishan, some 1.5 km from the border, unconscious.

Found in a dehydrated condition, officials said, Zishan told them that he had gone unconscious for around two hours. He was travelling with his PAN, Aadhaar and ATM cards.

He told the BSF team that he fell in love with one Samra, who resides in Shah Faisal town in Karachi on Facebook and both used to be in touch through Facebook and WhatsApp.

Zishan wanted to go to Pakistan to meet her and had used Google Maps for navigation. He was later handed over to local police