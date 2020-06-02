Lover burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh; enraged mob attacks cops

In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly burnt alive after being tied to a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, over a love affair.

According to the police sources, the youth, identified as Ambika Patel, a resident of Bhujaini village in the district, was dragged out of his house late on Monday night, allegedly by the members of the girl's family, who tied him to a tree after thrashing him and then set ablaze after dousing him with petrol.

The charred remains of his body were recovered by the police on Tuesday morning.

Sources said that Ambika had been having an affair with a girl of his own village for the past few years. The girl had recently been selected for the post of constable in the UP police and was currently posted at Kanpur.

The girl's family, which was opposed to the relationship, had got a complaint registered against Ambika after the latter had posted an intimate picture of himself and the girl on the social media. He was arrested and had recently been released on parole along with hundreds of other prisoners following COVID-19 outbreak.

Enraged over the killing, the residents of the village went on the rampage and torched several police vehicles and pelted stones at the cops.

Seven persons have been arrested in this connection, police officials said adding that the situation in the village is tense but under control.