Low-cost device to detect Covid-19 developed by IIT Kharagpur researchers

Researchers of IIT-Kharagpur have developed a low-cost portable rapid diagnostic device that can detect Covid-19 within an hour, an Indian Express article reported.

After taking all expenses and business model into account, the cost of one test can be priced at less than Rs 400.

This will make testing for coronavirus more accessible to everyone and not just people who can afford the tests from expensive laboratories and RT-PCR machines.

The portable unit can be used for a large number of tests by replacing the paper of the cartridge after each use. The new technology deploys a simple paper strip for chemical analysis and visualisation of the results. Professor Suman Chakraborty and Dr Arindam Mondal came up with the concept.

The results, which only take 60 minutes, can be accessed from a customised smartphone application, without requiring manual interpretation. It can also be operated by minimally-trained personnel and in locations with extremely poor resources.

The low-cost device has produced results with remarkable accuracy and sensitivity and with no false results as of yet. The results have been validated by following all established laboratory controls against the RT-PCR machines results which have been set as the benchmark.

Researchers have used synthetic RNA which is a replica of the viral RNA extracted from infected patients, as per accepted scientific procedure. The synthetic RNA is used for validating laboratory tests to avoid unnecessary contamination while handling sensitive body-fluid samples.

“The unique portable device developed by the IIT Kharagpur researchers has not only been validated for the diagnostics of Covid-19, but also been designed to be capable of detecting any other kind of RNA virus by following the same generic procedure. The impact of this, therefore, is long lasting, empowered by the capability of detecting unforeseen viral pandemics in the coming years that may potentially endanger human lives time and again,” said Dr Mondal.

The project was financed by the institute in late April after the Director of the institution, Professor V K Tewari decided to set up a fund to support Covid-19 related research and development.

“This unique innovation is aligned with the Institutional vision to develop high-end healthcare technologies that can be afforded by the ailing common people all around the globe at virtually no cost, and is likely to make significant breakthrough in global viral pandemic management,” Prof. V K Tewari said.

For now, the institute can produce testing kits up to a certain level, however, patent licensing will help in commercialisation opportunities for medical technology companies.