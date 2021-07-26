Low green leaf price hits small tea growers in Assam, West Bengal

The low green leaf price offered by tea factories and the rising cost of production has left over 2.5 lakh small tea growers, mostly in Assam and Bengal, worried and gasping for the government's help.

In a letter to the union industry minister, Piyush Goyal, the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Associations (CISTA) said factories were paying an average of Rs 15-17 per kg of green leaf from small tea growers, mostly in Assam and Bengal whereas their average cost of production increased up to Rs 19 per kg following a hike in wage and fertilisers.

"The biggest challenge being faced by the small tea growers in that the dictated price they get from the green leaf is never sufficient to meet their cost of production, threatening their income security and plunging them into chronic indebtedness," president of CISTA, Bijaygopal Chakravarty said in the letter.

CISTA said there are more than 2.5 lakh small tea growers (less than one hectare) and they contribute 51 per cent of total tea production in the country. Assam and Bengal have the maximum number of small tea growers, most of whom have their factories and depend on bought leaf factories.

The CISTA said the monthly benchmark minimum price fixed by the Tea Board of India was also not helping as the tea factories are not paying prices as per the board's norm.

The CISTA urged the Centre to declare Rs 25 per kg as the minimum support price for green tea leaf for small tea growers. "Kenya recently declared minimum support price for over 5 lakh small tea growers," it said.

"The fact that this is a national phenomenon hints at structural reasons for the failure in making tea cultivation sustainable," Chakravarty said.

Assam MLA, Akhil Gogoi also demanded that a minimum support price be offered to the small tea growers to secure their income and their livelihood.