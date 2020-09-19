Low-pressure likely to trigger rain in Bengal from Sunday

A low-pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rainfall across West Bengal from Sunday, the Met Department said.

The low-pressure area is likely to move northwards into Gangetic West Bengal, causing heavy rain in the coastal and adjoining districts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, and Hooghly, the Met Department said on Saturday.

The system is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram districts, and heavy rain over the other districts of south Bengal from Monday.

The rainfall is likely to continue till Wednesday, it said.

The low-pressure system will also cause heavy to very heavy rainfall with an extremely heavy downpour at some places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, and Kalimpong from September 22 to 23, the weatherman said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Bengal coast from September 20 to 22.