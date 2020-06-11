Low prevalence of COVID-19, but large population susceptible: Survey

India’s first ever sero survey has found prevalence of COVID-19 in less than 1% in 65 districts but warned that a large proportion of population, particularly in urban slums, was susceptible to infection.

Presenting the findings of the sero survey, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Balram Bhargava also asserted that the COVID-19 outbreak had not entered the community transmission phase in India.

Bhargava’s statement came on a day India reported its highest single-day spike in deaths – 387 – to touch 8,492.

The total confirmed cases in the country also jumped to 2,98,075, overtaking the UK to become the fourth worst-hit nation.

Bhargava cautioned state governments against lowering the guard in the fight against Covid-19 and asked for continuance of local lockdown measures. The survey, which is also being conducted in Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi, involved testing samples of identified individuals for antibodies against Covid-19.

“Around 0.73% of the population in these districts had evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2,” Bhargava told reporters here on Thursday.

He said the findings indicate that a large proportion of population, particularly in urban areas, was susceptible to the disease. “The risk is 1.09 times higher in urban areas and 1.89 times higher in urban slums than in rural areas,” Bhargava said.