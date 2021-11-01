LPG prices for commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266

LPG prices for commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 266 on Monday.

Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi now costs Rs 2000.50 which was costing Rs 1734 earlier.

However, there was no increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2000.50 from today onwards which was costing Rs 1734 earlier. No increase in domestic LPG cylinders. — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

