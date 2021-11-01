LPG prices for commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266

LPG prices for commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266

However, there was no increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 08:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

LPG prices for commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 266 on Monday.

Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi now costs Rs 2000.50 which was costing Rs 1734 earlier.

However, there was no increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

