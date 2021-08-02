LS proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and other issues.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to raise issues of public interest rather than sloganeering and urged them to go back to their seats.

"You all are respectable members representing lakhs of people… This House is for discussion... I will give you time (for discussion)," Birla said.

Notwithstanding Opposition protests, the Question Hour went on for over 30 minutes and more than seven questions were taken up along with supplementaries.

As Opposition members continued with their protest, Birla adjourned the House for about 25 minutes till 12 noon.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Birla, on behalf of the House, congratulated shuttler P V Sindhu on winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Speaker noted that she is the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual medals at Olympics. He congratulated her for the "historic achievement" and also expressed hope that Sindhu's win will be an inspiration for youngsters.