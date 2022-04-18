Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed as Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed as Chief of Army Staff

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 19:10 ist
Manoj Pande file photo. Credit: IANS Photo

Army Vice Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as the Chief of the Army Staff with incumbent Army Chief General M M Naravane due to retire by the end of this month.

Lt Gen Pande will take over the reign as he is the seniormost in the force after General Naravane.

In the meantime, Gen Naravane is the front runner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff after the passing of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash December last year.

(With inputs from IANS)

