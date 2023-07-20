Lucknow cops warn against provocative posts on Muharram

Lucknow police warn against provocative posts during Muharram

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said that group admins and members should immediately report such messages.

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 20 2023, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 09:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

With Muharram beginning on Thursday, Lucknow police have warned of initiating stern action against those found forwarding provocative or misleading religious/communal messages on social media.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Upendra Kumar Agarwal said that group admins and members should immediately report such messages.

Even a message coming from other states should be reported in Lucknow.

The strictest punitive action will be taken against the person circulating the message.

“If any person of any religion or community posts or forwards objectionable material (such as articles, photos, videos etc) on Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook or any social media platform, it is the duty of the group admin to immediately remove/stop the person who posted such objectionable post/content from the group and inform the police immediately, otherwise, necessary legal action will be taken against the group admin as well,” the JCP added.

Meanwhile, the administration has deployed a sizable police force to ensure that Muharram is observed peacefully throughout the state capital.

The police headquarters have sent nearly 4,000 personnel of all ranks to the Lucknow district, including 6 DCPs, 18 ADCPs, 53 ACPs, 132 constables and 11 companies of PAC.

As many as 116 hotspots have also been identified.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Muharram
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

 