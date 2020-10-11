M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to socialist leader and freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, saying his crusade to protect democracy can never be forgotten.

Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as 'JP' and Lok Nayak (people's leader), was born in 1902 in Saran in Bihar

"I pay my humble tributes to freedom fighter and one of the tallest leaders of India, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary today. His crusade to protect democracy & fight corruption have left an indelible imprint on the minds of people," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.