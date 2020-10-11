M Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to socialist leader and freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, saying his crusade to protect democracy can never be forgotten.
Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as 'JP' and Lok Nayak (people's leader), was born in 1902 in Saran in Bihar
ప్రముఖ స్వాతంత్ర్య సమరయోధుడు, ప్రఖర జాతీయ వాది లోక్ నాయక్ శ్రీ జయప్రకాశ్ నారాయణ్ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయుని స్మృతికి నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. భారత ప్రజాస్వామ్య పరిరక్షణ దిశగా వారు చేపట్టిన ఉద్యమం, నాటి స్వరాజ్య స్ఫూర్తిని ప్రజల హృదయాల్లో బలంగా నాటింది. #JayaprakashNarayan pic.twitter.com/Ooa2N7JnJ3
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 11, 2020
"I pay my humble tributes to freedom fighter and one of the tallest leaders of India, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary today. His crusade to protect democracy & fight corruption have left an indelible imprint on the minds of people," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
